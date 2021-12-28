2 killed, 15 injured in bus collision in southern Pakistan

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured after two buses collided in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, local media reported early Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, the two passenger buses traveling in the opposite direction collided in Manjhand area in Jamshoro district of the province.

The victims were shifted to local hospitals, police told local media.

Reports said one of the buses was heading from the country’s southern port city of Karachi towards eastern Punjab province. The other one was going from Larkana district of Sindh to Karachi.

Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents.

Meanwhile, poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures are other major causes of road accidents in Pakistan.