Argentine striker Cano set for Fluminense move

Fluminense have reached an agreement to sign veteran Argentine striker German Cano, according to Brazilian media reports.

The 33-year-old agreed to a two-year contract and an official announcement will be made following a routine medical examination in early January, Globo Esporte said on Monday.

Cano has been without a club since parting ways with Vasco da Gama in early December.

Fluminense reportedly beat off competition for Cano’s signature from Brazilian Serie A rivals Fortaleza and at least one club in the Middle East.

The forward scored 43 goals in 101 games across all competitions for Vasco after joining the Rio de Janeiro side from Independiente Medellin in January 2020.

Fluminense have already confirmed three new players for the 2022 season: former Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo, forward Willian Bigode and left-back Mario Pineida.