Around 100 criminal suspects detained in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Police have nabbed around 100 people on involvement in criminal activities over the past one week in Afghan capital Kabul, the spokesman for Kabul police Mubin Khan said Tuesday.

All the arrested men, according to the official, had been involved in criminal activities ranging from armed robbery to theft.

The Taliban administration is committed to ensuring law and order in the country, Mubin Khan said.

In the meantime, people urge the new administration to create more job opportunities, citing poverty as the main cause of the increase of crimes.