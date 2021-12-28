At least 7 killed, 28 injured in bus accident in Colombia

At least seven people were killed and 28 injured, eight in critical condition, after a bus fell into a ravine in the Colombian municipality of San Luis in the northwestern department of Antioquia, local authorities reported Monday.

The accident occurred early Monday morning, and hospital emergency networks were immediately activated and firefighters began to rescue people, said Jaime Ramirez, the traffic and highway police commander of Antioquia.

According to a report by authorities, the bus came from the capital Bogota and was heading to the municipality of Monitos in the Caribbean department of Cordoba.

San Luis Mayor Henry Suarez said that 22 of the injured were taken to medical centers in the town and another six to the neighboring municipality of Puerto Triunfo.

Suarez said that there was no “clear” information regarding the causes of the accident, and an investigation was underway.