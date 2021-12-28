Cuba nears 90 pct COVID-19 vaccination rate: health ministry

Cuba is expected to reach the milestone of 90 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate in the coming days amid the government’s efforts to avoid a new coronavirus lockdown.

So far, nearly 85.8 percent of the country’s entire population has been fully jabbed against COVID-19 and over 90 percent of Cuban nationals have received at least one dose of the domestic COVID-19 vaccines, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health informed Monday.

The country with 11.2 million residents has administered more than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to its population after health authorities halved COVID-19 booster wait time to three months, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, the number of daily new coronavirus cases has seen a slight increase over the past week, the health ministry said.

On Monday, the island nation recorded 128 new cases of COVID-19 and one linked death, taking the national caseload to 964,857 and death toll to 8,321.

According to the health ministry, Cuba has registered over 100 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, a number not seen since Dec. 5.

Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology at the health ministry, said that the figures of imported cases have slightly increased over the past few weeks.

“Although many people will share time with relatives and friends during the festivities in December, it is important to fulfill the coronavirus guidelines,” he said, adding that “the risk of contagion with the virus is still present.”

Currently, there are 552 active cases of COVID-19 on the island, 11 of them being treated in intensive care units.

Across the country, beaches, swimming pools, restaurants and cafeterias remain open to the public as well as leisure and sports facilities, theme parks.

Meanwhile, the Cuban authorities imposed a mandatory seven-day hotel quarantine to incoming travelers from several African countries including South Africa over concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Cuba detected its first case of the Omicron variant on Dec. 8 and the total number has risen to 29 ever since.