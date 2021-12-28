Envoys of Turkey, Armenia to hold 1st meeting in Moscow: Turkish FM

Turkish and Armenian special representatives will hold their first meeting in Moscow, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

“The first meeting will be in Moscow,” Cavusoglu told reporters that the representatives will discuss a road map for the normalization of bilateral ties.

When asked about a recent proposal by Russia to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on security guarantees, Cavusoglu said that if Russia has any specific expectation from Turkey regarding reducing tensions between Russia and NATO, Ankara would consider it positively.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that eastwards expansion of NATO is unacceptable, and there should be security guarantees in Europe.