Israel accelerates administration of 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Israel decided to speed up the administration of the third vaccine dose against COVID-19, the Israeli Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Nachman Ash, director-general of the ministry, has instructed to shorten the minimum time period between the second and third vaccine doses from five to three months, said the statement.

The decision is intended to address the fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country, it added.

To date, around 5.9 million people in Israel, or 62.8 percent of the country’s population, have received the second dose of the vaccine. About 4.2 million people, or 45 percent of the population, have received the third booster dose.