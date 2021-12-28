Israel reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Israel on Tuesday reported 2,952 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,369,417, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The new daily figure is the highest registered in Israel since Oct. 4, and significantly higher than 1,760 cases reported on Monday.

For comparison, during November, the ministry has twice reported less that 200 new daily cases of infection.

The number of deaths from the virus remained unchanged at 8,242, while the number of active cases increased by 2,434 to 15,487.

Israel’s COVID-19 reproduction number indicator, also known as the R number, has risen to 1.47, up from 0.73 in early November.

When the R number is greater than one, the number of COVID-19 patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. When the R number is less than one, it indicates the spread of the pandemic has been curbed.