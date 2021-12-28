Israeli exports of hi-tech services up 21.8 pct in Jan.-Oct

Israel’s exports of hi-tech industries services, excluding start-up companies, rose by 21.8 percent in the first ten months of 2021, according to a report published by the state’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

Exports of Israel’s hi-tech industries services increased from 28.44 billion U.S. dollars in January-October 2020 to 34.65 billion dollars in the same period in 2021, said the report.

Export of services refers to the sale and delivery of intangible products such as computing, advertising, telecommunications, construction, and accounting.

Meanwhile, Israel’s exports of services from start-up companies totaled 2.16 billion dollars in the first ten months of 2021, up by 209 percent year on year, the report said.

Total Israeli exports of services rose by 32.6 percent in the first ten months from 43.83 billion dollars to 58.1 billion dollars, it added.