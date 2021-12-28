Israeli PM says Israel faces “unprecedented” coronavirus wave

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel is heading toward an “unprecedented” wave of coronavirus infection led by the Omicron variant.

“We are going to see very high levels of infections, which have not seen in Israel before,” Bennett told the state-owned Kan Bet Radio.

The Omicron variant is “unusually contagious,” he said.

“We are a moment away from a blizzard of infections, it will happen and we cannot prevent it,” he added.

The remarks came as the cabinet was tightening restrictions, including imposing the “green pass” scheme on large shops. The scheme only allows vaccinated people to enter certain public venues.

Israel, a country with a population of 9.2 million, is reportedly facing the fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Israel on Saturday reported 591 new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which raised the country’s total Omicron cases to 1,118 then, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.