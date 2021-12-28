Lebanese president calls for urgent national dialogue

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called for a national dialogue among different governing parties in the country to put an end to the governmental paralysis, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency reported.

“The deliberate and unjustified disruption that leads to institutions dismantling and the dissolution of the state must stop,” Aoun said in a televised speech on late Monday, adding that these practices may lead to the “ruin of the state.”

Aoun called on the parliament to pass important legislation, including the capital control law, and hold an urgent dialogue on a financial recovery plan, administrative and financial decentralization, and the defense strategy.

Lebanon has been going through the worst financial crisis in its history, exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak and the Beirut port blasts.

Lebanon is currently negotiating a deal with the International Monetary Fund to unlock billions of U.S. dollars in foreign aid.