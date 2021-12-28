Real Sociedad seal loan deal for Rafinha

Real Sociedad on Monday completed the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafinha Alcantara from Paris Saint Germain.

Rafinha joins on loan until the end of June, without Real Sociedad having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, with the club hoping he will add depth to a squad that has been stretched in recent weeks by playing in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League.

As Copa del Rey returns in January, there are rumors of some clubs (FC Barcelona have been named) interested in signing Real Sociedad’s Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj.

Rafinha, who will be 29 in February, began his career in the Barca youth system, progressing to make 90 appearances in two spells at the club, which were separated by loan moves to Celta Vigo and Inter Milan.

He finally left Barcelona in the summer of 2020 to join PSG but has had to be content with a peripheral role with the French giants, playing just 39 times since moving to Paris.

Meanwhile the club on Monday confirmed 10 positives for COVID-19 in the first team squad, as well as seven in the B-team, which currently plays in the Spanish second division, Liga SmartBank.