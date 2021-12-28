Saudi-led airstrikes kill 12 Houthis in Yemen’s Taiz: source

At least twelve Houthi militants were killed in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz on Monday, a military official told Xinhua.

The local military source said on condition of anonymity that warplanes hovered over military sites controlled by the Houthi militia in Taiz’s western parts and carried heavy aerial bombardment against the Houthis.

A number of Houthis’ gatherings were struck by the Saudi-led coalition in Taiz’s district of Maqbanah, killing 12 rebels in the area.

Military vehicles and ammunition belonging to the Houthi group were completely destroyed during the aerial bombardment in Maqbanah, he added.

Intense armed confrontations also occurred between the pro-government Yemeni forces and the Houthi fighters in Taiz’s countryside areas, killing and injuring many fighters of the two warring sides, according to the official.

The Saudi-led coalition has made no comment yet.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.