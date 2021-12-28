Syria accuses USA of stealing natural resources

The United States is stealing natural resources from Syria and imposing illegitimate sanctions, Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in an interview aired late on Monday.

The U.S. forces, with the help of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia, continue to steal the Syrian oil, wheat, and cotton, Mekdad told the national TV.

He said the SDF, with the assistance of the U.S. forces, is holding 60,000 people in the al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria, noting that the SDF is stealing the aid that is sent to the refugees.

Meanwhile, Mekdad claimed that U.S. sanctions against Syria are “illegitimate” and aimed at destabilizing the country.