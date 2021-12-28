Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday reported 26,099 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,333,223, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 157 to 81,733, while 22,024 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 362,535 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Nearly 57 million Turkish people have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and over 51 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 129.33 million doses including the booster jabs.