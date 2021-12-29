After deadly crashes, Boeing 737 Max returns to the skies

Indonesia has removed a ban on the Boeing 737 Max. The move comes three years after the Lion Air disaster that saw the loss of all 189 people on board.

On 29 October 2018, the Lion flight crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta’s International Airport, killing all 189 passengers and crew.

Less than five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max on its way to Kenya, crashed six minutes after leaving Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.