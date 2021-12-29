Angola voices worry over COVID-19 infection rate

Angola’s minister of health expressed concern over an average infection rate of 25 percent for COVID-19 following the launch of a mass testing campaign earlier this week.

Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta made the statement on Tuesday as Angola started mass testing a day earlier in some key spots of Luanda to assess the current state of the pandemic in the country, adding that “most of the people that tested positive had some clinical manifestation at a certain time.”

Lutucuta also urged the public to get vaccinated since doing so saves lives and helps reduce negative health effects.

Angola has so far reported a total of 76,787 positive cases, 1,756 deaths and 64,046 recoveries.