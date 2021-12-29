Cyprus records record spike in Covid infections

Health authorities in Cyprus have announced 2,241 new cases of Covid 19 and no deaths on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, all employed people, except those who have received a booster dose, will have to present a negative weekly PCR or rapid test before being allowed into their workplace.

From Jan. 31, 2022, the validity period for a SafePass issued after recovery from a COVID-19 infection is to be halved from six to three months.

Separately, the Ministry of Health has announced that Cypriot citizens or permanent residents of Cyprus who have completed their vaccination scheme in other Member States of the European Union or in third countries, and who are not registered in the GHS, will be able to obtain self-tests for individual testing.

The above beneficiaries will be able to pick up the self-tests from specific points of the vaccination centres listed below, daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Districy Location Address Lefkosia Lefkosia Old Hospital Nechru Avenue, Agios Andreas, Postal Code 1102, Lefkosia Lemesos Maternity Centre, Lemesos Old Hospital Leontiou A’ 188, Postal Code 3022, Lemesos Larnaka Maternity Centre, Larnaka Old Hospital Grigori Afxentiou Avenue 40, Postal Code 6021, Larnaka Pafos Maternity Centre, Pafos General Hospital Achepans 8026, Postal Code 8100, Pafos Ammochostos Maternity Centre, Ammochostos Health Centre Christou Kkeli 25, Postal Code 5310, Paralimni

Beneficiaries must present their identification document, and their vaccination card or a European digital vaccination certificate, documenting the completion of their vaccination scheme.