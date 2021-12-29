Egypt to join BRICS New Development Bank

BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) announced Wednesday that it will add Egypt as its new member.
Headquartered in Shanghai, the NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The bank formally opened in July 2015.
BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) announced Wednesday that it will add Egypt as its new member.
Headquartered in Shanghai, the NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The bank formally opened in July 2015.
Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes