India logs 9,195 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 34,808,886

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,808,886 on Wednesday, as 9,195 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 302 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 480,592.

There are still 77,002 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a rise of 1,546 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,251,292 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 7,347 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron variant tally has reached 781, out of which Delhi and Maharashtra have reported 238 and 167 cases, respectively. Till now, 241 of the cases have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal health ministry’s data.