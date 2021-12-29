Pakistan adds 348 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Pakistan added 348 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,294,379 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Pakistan’s National Institute of Health said Tuesday that out of the COVID-19 tally, a total of 75 confirmed cases of Omicron, a COVID-19 variant, had been reported across the country as of Monday.

A total of 28,918 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including six over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 481,096 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 444,752 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 192 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,255,396, said the NCOC