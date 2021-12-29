Tonga’s King Tupou VI appoints Sovaleni as new PM

Tonga’s King Tupou VI on Tuesday appointed Siaosi Sovaleni as the Pacific island nation’s new prime minister.

According to Tonga’s news website Matangi Tonga Online, King Tupou VI presented early Tuesday Tonga’s newly elected Prime Minister Sovaleni with a Royal Warrant of Appointment at the Royal Palace in Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga.

On Dec. 15, Sovaleni, 51, was elected as Tonga’s prime minister designate after winning 16 votes in the 26-member Legislative Assembly. Sovaleni is Tonga’s 18th Prime Minister, with a term of four years.

Tonga held its general elections in November this year.

Sovaleni was first elected to parliament in 2014 and served as Tonga’s deputy prime minister from 2014 to 2017. He became the minister for education in 2019.