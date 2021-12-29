Turkey administers 130 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Turkish Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country has reached 130 million.

According to the ministry, the vaccination rate of people aged 18 and over who have got two doses hit 82.89 percent in the country.

However, Turkey witnessed a surge of 26,099 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the ministry.

Some specialists said the hike was due to the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted the previous day that the Omicron variant is spreading faster than other variants, and an increase in the number of cases is within the projections.

“You must be careful and have your booster dose done,” Koca said.

The number of citizens who received their third dose is over 17.6 million in Turkey, according to the latest data.