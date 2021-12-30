3 Palestinian farmers injured in Israeli tank attack on Gaza: health ministry

At least three Palestinian farmers were injured on Wednesday after the Israeli tanks struck Hamas’ military posts in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in Gaza said in a press statement.

The three Palestinians from the same family were injured by the shrapnel of the artillery shells fired by the Israeli tanks on northern Gaza, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesman said in a press statement that the Israeli tanks bombed several military posts belonging to Hamas after the fire from Gaza slightly wounded an Israeli soldier near the border.

The Israeli media reported that the Israeli army has asked the Palestinian farmers close to the border between Gaza and Israel to leave their farms until further notice.

It is the first military clash between Gaza and Israel since the last Israeli attack on Gaza in May, which killed more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis, and destroyed multiple buildings and structures in the besieged Palestinian enclave.