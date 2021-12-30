Alaska records hottest-ever December day

The coldest US state of Alaska has recorded it’s hottest-ever December day.

Temperatures soared to a record 19.4C on the island of Kodiak on Sunday – almost seven degrees warmer than the state’s previous high.

But elsewhere in Alaska temperatures have been plunging to record lows.

Warm air flowing in from Hawaii has made Alaska’s air – extremely cold and dry during December – more moist.

In the south-eastern town of Ketchikan, temperatures dropped to -18C on 25 December – one of the town’s coldest Christmas Days in the past century.

The New York Times reports this year the average temperature for the contiguous United States on Christmas Day was the third warmest since 1900. (Famagusta Gazette)