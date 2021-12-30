Cyprus introduces emergency measures to put brakes on runaway pandemic

New emergency measures aimed at slowing the runaway coronavirus pandemic in Cyprus are to be introduced, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas announced on Wednesday.

As of Dec. 30, everyone except those who have received a third dose of a vaccine will have to present a negative 24-hour test before entering what Hadjipantelas called ‘high risk ‘ places, such as entertainment venues, dance clubs and reception halls for weddings. The maximum number of people allowed into such places has also been limited to 300.

Meanwhile, the number of public services and business employees working from home will be increased from 10 percent to 40 percent.

Hadjipantelas said that as of Dec. 30, athletics stadiums like soccer pitches will operate at 50 percent of their capacity, with obligatory wearing of masks.

Soccer authorities said that some matches may have to be postponed due to a large number of infections among footballers and club officials. Twenty-nine coronavirus cases have now been identified in nine football clubs.

Restrictions at airports will also be tightened as of Jan. 4, 2022, following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases among incoming passengers.

All passengers will be required to present a 48-hour negative PCR test before boarding, and take another PCR test on arrival, at their own expense.

The measures were announced after an extraordinary night-time meeting of the Council of Ministers, as authorities announced that new infections jumped on Wednesday to 3,002 from 2,241 on Tuesday, in a population of less than one million.