Lebanon seizes 9 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges shipment

The customs authorities at the Beirut port on Wednesday seized a shipment of oranges hiding 9 million captagon pills destined for the Gulf region, the National News Agency reported.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi visited the Beirut port and inspected the shipment shortly after its seizure while assuring that Lebanon is working seriously on halting such practices.

Mawlawi addressed the Gulf countries, saying that this operation proves the readiness of Lebanese security agencies to seriously combat crime and drug smuggling.

On Oct. 29, Saudi Arabia announced a ban of all Lebanese imports following an incident in which Saudi customs found 5.3 million captagon pills hidden inside pomegranates imported from Lebanon.