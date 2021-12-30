Maxwell found guilty of helping Epstein abuse girls

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls to be sexually abused by the late American tycoon Jeffrey Epstein.

The 60-year-old daughter of the disgraced publisher Robert Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six counts she faced – including the most serious charge, that of sex trafficking a minor.

The verdict was reached after five full days of deliberation by a 12-person jury in New York.

It means she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

She worked for her father Robert Maxwell until his death in 1991, when she moved to the United States and became a close associate of Epstein. Maxwell founded a non-profit group for the protection of oceans.

In 2020, Maxwell was charged by the federal government of the United States with the crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls, related to her association with Jeffrey Epstein. (Famagusta Gazette)