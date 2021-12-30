UNICEF marks busy year in Middle East and North Africa

By Nathan Morley

According to UNICEF, children continued to be at the centre of events in the Middle East and North Africa this year. The organization says that at the peak of lockdowns and closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 110 million children were not able to go to school.

‘Every country put in place at least one online education platform but many children missed out due to digital poverty. Nearly 40 per cent of children didn’t have access to the internet or electronic devices,’ UNICEF said in a press release, issued Thursday.

Furthermore, too many children lost their lives including increasingly at sea in search of a better life and a future. At least 1,500 people -among them many children- perished in the Central Mediterranean this year alone. Children continued to be killed in conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Sudan and the State of Palestine. ‘We marked a whole decade on the crisis in Syria and one year on the Beirut blast amid an absence of accountability or justice to the bereaved families,’ UNICEF noted.

As a result of ongoing crises, one in five children in the region depends on humanitarian assistance. UNICEF distributed around 40 million doses of routine vaccines for children against polio and measles and reached nearly 20 million people with drinking water and nearly half a million people with cash assistance, a lifeline as many lost jobs and sunk into poverty.

As the pandemic continued and with it the spread of false and inaccurate information, UNICEF reached 300 million people with information on vaccine safety and protection against COVID-19. ‘To help with the global pandemic response,’ the organization noted, ‘we delivered more than 10 million masks, face shields, gloves, hygiene kits, cleaning products, ventilators and oxygen concentrators’.