Omicron variant cases double throughout New South Wales

As Australians count down the final hours of a COVID-filled year, daily case numbers, fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, have doubled throughout the state of New South Wales (NSW).

The nation’s most populated state, also the epicenter of the current outbreak, recorded 21,151 new cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours to Thursday, 8:00 p.m., dwarfing its previous day’s record-breaking 12,226 new cases, when one death was recorded.

Friday’s NSW tally is even larger than Thursday’s national figure of 20,058, which included all of Australia’s six states and two territories.

According to calculating statistics from the national broadcaster ABC, the daily increase of cases across the whole country reached over 30,000, a historic record since the pandemic began in the country in early 2020.

The skyrocketing statistics could, in fact, surpass the prediction made a fortnight ago by NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard who warned the state could have up to 25,000 daily infections by the end of January.

There has also been a steep rise in the state’s hospitalization figures. On Friday, there were 832 COVID-19 patients in NSW hospitals, with 69 in intensive care units (ICU), more than four times of the under-200 hospitalization in early December when Omicron was just starting to make its impact in NSW.

Even though Omicron, at this early stage, is not considered to cause as severe symptoms as Delta, the sheer volume of cases is already impacting the hard-pressed healthcare system.

An anonymous respiratory physician, writing in the Sydney Morning Herald on Friday, gave a firsthand account of the quickly deteriorating conditions in an overburdened Sydney hospital.

“At one hospital I know of, an extra COVID ward has been opened; the emergency department is full of COVID cases; they have paediatric COVID-19 cases for the first time in the pandemic, and record numbers of staff furloughed due to being close contacts of COVID-positive people,” the physician wrote.

Meanwhile, the state of Victoria is facing its own steadily accelerating crisis with 5,919 new cases, and seven deaths reported on Friday, a rise of 782 cases over Thursday’s numbers.

Hospitalizations in Victoria jumped from 395 to 428.