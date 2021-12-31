Tourists warned to avoid cruise ships, infection risk high

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans to avoid cruises regardless of vaccination status due to concern over Covid-19.

“This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” the CDC said on its online portal.

According to the BBC, the agency said there has been an increase in cases on cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant.

The CDC said the virus can quickly spread in the confined spaces of a ship and that the likelihood of infection is high.

It has elevated its travel warning for cruise ships from level three to four – the agency’s highest.

As it stands, the CDC is monitoring 92 cruise ships for Covid-19 amid a spike in cases across the United States.

The cruise industry was one of the sectors worst hit by Covid-related shutdowns in 2020.