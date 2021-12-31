Turkey confirms 39,681 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday reported 39,681 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,441,764.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 139 to 82,198, while 24,854 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 369,647 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination since Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.89 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.56 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 131.13 million vaccine doses including the third booster jabs.