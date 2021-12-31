US: Shortage in domestic corona virus testing facilities

U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged the shortage in domestic coronavirus testing facilities.

“It’s not enough. It’s clearly not enough,” Biden was quoted as saying by the U.S. News and World Report.

“If we had known, we would have gone harder, quicker if we could have.”

Holiday travel, paired with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, led to a high demand for tests and empty shelves at stores that sell at-home tests, said the report.

However, testing issues are not a new problem for the country, as many experts decried shortages during the surge of the Delta variant, it added.