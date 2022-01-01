China to establish national demonstration zones for TCM reform

Seven provincial-level regions in China have been granted approval for establishing national demonstration zones for the comprehensive reform of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the national TCM authority said Friday.

Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Shandong, Hunan, Guangdong and Sichuan are among the first batch in the country to receive such approval, according to the National Administration of TCM.

The demonstration zones are aimed to pilot reforms in the service model, industrial development and quality supervision of TCM, among other aspects.