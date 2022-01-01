Cuba registers over 400 new daily COVID-19 cases

Cuba registered 433 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the national caseload to 966,004, said the Ministry of Public Health Friday.

The Caribbean nation had not reported more than 400 daily cases since mid-November.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in the same period of time, keeping the pandemic death toll at 8,322.

Havana, the country’s capital and home to 2.2 million inhabitants, reported the highest number of new daily cases (84), followed by the provinces of Pinar del Rio (67) and Camaguey (66).

So far, over 9.6 million people out of a total population of 11.2 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus with home-grown vaccines, according to the health ministry’s data.

In addition, nearly 2 million people on the island have received booster shots.