Heavy rains in northern Tanzania leave one dead, 100 homeless

Heavy downpour and strong winds have demolished more than 20 houses leaving one person dead and some 100 others homeless in Tanzania’s northern district of Handeni in Tanga region, an official said on Friday.

The rains and strong winds that hit Kwamatuku village on Thursday also destroyed infrastructure, including electric cables and roads, said Mashaka Mgeta, the Handeni district administrative secretary.

Mgeta said a girl, who was selected to join secondary education in January 2022, was swept away as she tried to cross over a flooded ravine on her way back from her family’s farm.

Mgeta, who visited victims of the torrential rains, said the government is assessing the loss caused by the rains before it provides relief supplies to those in dire need.

He said the government is also working hard to restore the damaged infrastructure.