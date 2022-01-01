Index of 8 core industries in India sees 3.1 pct rise in November

The index of eight core industries in India for November increased 3.1 percent, data revealed by the Indian federal ministry of commerce and industry said Friday.

“The combined index of eight core industries stood at 131.7 in November 2021, which increased by 3.1 percent (provisional) as compared to the index of November 2020. The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel and electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year,” a statement issued by the ministry said.

Core sector output had risen 8.4 percent in the previous month of October.

The data showed production declined in two of the eight core sector industries – crude oil and cement.

Among the core industries, coal production increased by 8.2 percent year-on-year in November, while crude oil production saw a 2.2 percent decline during the same period.

Natural gas and petroleum refinery products increased 23.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Fertilisers production in November increased by 2.5 percent and steel production increased by 0.8 percent year-on-year.

Cement production declined by 3.2 percent and electricity production increased 1.5 percent year-on-year in November.

According to the ministry, the eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production.