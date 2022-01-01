Israel widens 4th COVID-19 booster shot to nursing homes

The Israeli Health Ministry on Friday said it has approved the administration of the fourth booster vaccine shot against COVID-19 for nursing home residents and staff.

The ministry also approved the fourth shot at assisted living facilities, geriatric hospitals, and institutions for people who suffer from dual diagnoses.

On Thursday, the ministry approved the administration of the fourth shot for those with suppressed immune systems.

However, a recommendation by an expert panel at the ministry to give the fourth shot to the entire elderly population aged over 60 has not yet been approved.