Macron “optimistic” for 2022, warning upcoming “few difficult weeks”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he is “resolutely optimistic for the coming year” for France, despite the upcoming few difficult weeks amid COVID-19 cases resurgence.

Speaking from the Elysee to the nation for New Year, Macron stressed the importance of vaccination against coronavirus.

“Vaccination is our most secure asset. It divides the number of severe forms by ten,” he said.

He urged the 5 million non-vaccinated French citizens to get vaccinated for themselves, for their compatriots and for their country.

Macron also called on people, vaccinated or not, to continue to respect barrier gestures to curb the rapid spread of the virus.

Acknowledging the essential role of health staff during the pandemic for the past two years, Macron said he is “optimistic” about a possible end of the pandemic in 2022.

Recalling the year 2021, Macron said the government has introduced during the crisis various initiatives to protect spending power, as well as new projects for the young generation, environmental crisis, housing crisis and more.

Macron said the year 2022 will be a year of a European turning point as France is going to hold the presidency of the European Union.

He continued to say that the year 2022 will also be a decisive year for France.

“I will act until the last moment of the mandate for which you elected me,” said Macron. The presidential election in France is scheduled for April, 2022.