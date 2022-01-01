One in 25 people in England had COVID last week in UK

One in 25 people in England and one in 15 in London had coronavirus last week, official figures revealed Friday.

An estimated 2.3 million people in Britain had COVID in the week up to Dec. 23, a substantial rise on the 1.4 million the previous week, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. The week before, about one in 35 people in England were estimated to have had COVID.

The study revealed infections have increased across all regions of Britain as the Omicron variant continues to fuel record numbers.

“Omicron is now the dominant variant in both England and Scotland, and has been growing rapidly in Northern Ireland and Wales,” Sarah Crofts, the head of analytical outputs for the COVID-19 Infection Survey. “We’ve also seen infections rise in all age groups, with school-aged children and young adults seeing the highest rates.”

Britain reported a new record increase of 189,846 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 12,937,886, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also reported a further 203 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 148,624.

The latest data showed that more than 90 percent of community COVID cases in England are now Omicron.

Around 90 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 59 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.