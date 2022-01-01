WFP suspends operations in Sudan’s North Darfur over attacks on warehouses

The World Food Program (WFP) has suspended operations in Sudan’s North Darfur State after attacks earlier this week on its warehouses in the state’s capital El Fasher.

“The attacks began on the evening of Dec. 28 and the looting continued into the morning of Dec. 30,” the WFP said in a statement on Friday.

“As a result, we have been forced to suspend WFP operations in North Darfur, effective immediately,” David Beasley, WFP executive director in Sudan, said in the statement.

“This theft has robbed nearly 2 million people of the food and nutrition support they so desperately need,” Beasley said.

“This is not only a tremendous setback to our operations across the country, but also endangers our staff and jeopardizes our ability to meet the needs of the most vulnerable families,” he added.

The UN organization called on the government of Sudan to urgently provide adequate security, recover the looted stocks and provide guarantees so that the WFP can safely resume its operations in the impoverished North Darfur region.

On Dec. 28, unknown groups attacked the WFP warehouses in El Fasher. Over 5,000 metric tons of food were estimated to have been taken away.

Security authorities in North Darfur State declared on Wednesday an indefinite curfew in the state from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time to curb the widespread looting which began to target the WFP warehouses and other international entities in the region.