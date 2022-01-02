18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in past 24 hours: Libyan health ministry

The Libyan Ministry of Health on Saturday said that 18 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and 14 discharged over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 134 COVID-19 patients being treated in isolation centers, the ministry said.

The National Center for Disease Control on Wednesday announced the detection of the Omicron variant in the country.

The center seeks to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population against the coronavirus.

So far, Libya has reported a total of 388,734 COVID-19 cases, including 376,278 recoveries and 5,710 deaths.