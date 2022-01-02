3 killed, 13 injured in Egypt due to unstable weather: ministry

Three people were killed and 13 others injured in Egypt since Thursday due to windy and rainy weather, Egyptian Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

The ministry said a man was killed after being electrocuted by a lamp post in Kafr al-Sheikh governorate, north of the capital Cairo.

Another man was killed when a microbus overturned on the eastern desert road in Upper Egypt’s Minya governorate. The incident also left 11 others injured.

A house collapse in the coastal city of Alexandria killed another person.

Egypt’s meteorological authority said the unstable weather conditions will continue in the North African country until Tuesday.