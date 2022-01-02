Argentina reports 20,020 new cases, 12 deaths from COVID-19

Argentina registered 20,020 new cases and 12 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

With these figures, the total number of cases in the country rose to 5,674,428 and the death toll to 117,181, the ministry said.

On Saturday, the “health pass” was officially rolled out at the national level, with which those over 13 years of age will certify that they have been fully vaccinated so they may attend large events.

The measure seeks to confront the increase in infections in recent weeks due to the Delta and Omicron variants.

Argentina registered on Dec. 30 a historic record of more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The Ministry of Health said that there were a total of 236,813 active cases in the country and 1,012 people were in intensive care.