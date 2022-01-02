Colombia aborts football match-fixing probe

The disciplinary committee of Colombia’s Dimayor professional football league has called off an investigation into Union Magdalena’s controversial promotion to the country’s top football division.

Union Magdalena were trailing in their second-tier match at Llaneros on December 4 before netting two stoppage-time goals to win 2-1. The second goal, scored by center-back Jonathan Segura in the 96th minute, came after the home side appeared to stop defending.

In a statement, the disciplinary committee said Magdalena’s players had not breached rules related to fair play, dignity and respect.

“In view of this, neither the players nor the coaching staff can be the subject of a formal investigation since their actions during the match did not constitute an offense.”

The result handed Union Magdalena a promotion berth at the expense of Fortaleza, who suffered a 2-1 home loss to Bogota.

Footage of Segura’s goal went viral on social media and drew criticism from several high-profile public figures in Colombia, including President Ivan Duque, who described the episode as a “national disgrace”.