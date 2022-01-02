Cuba reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in almost two months

Cuba reported the highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 in almost two months, registering 469 infections and one death over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday.

The agency said the accumulated number of infections rose to 966,473 and the death toll was 8,323, with 1,473 people being hospitalized, also the highest figure in almost two months.

The province of Pinar del Rio registered the most new cases, with 98, followed by Havana, with 80, and Camaguey, with 62.

Cuba is continuing its mass vaccination program, with 9.6 million of the country’s 11.2 million people having been fully vaccinated, according to the latest official data.

In addition, just over two million people have received a booster dose of vaccine.

The vaccinations are being carried out using the Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02, and Soberana Plus.