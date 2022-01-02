India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners

New Delhi and Islamabad Saturday exchanged a list of civilian prisoners and fishermen languishing in each other’s jails, Indian’s foreign ministry said.

The exchange was carried out through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the ministry said in a statement.

“India handed over lists of 282 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 73 fishermen in India’s custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 577 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians,” it said.

According to India’s foreign ministry, the exchange was done in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on Jan. 1 and July 1.