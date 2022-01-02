Iran reports 1,002 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,195,403 in total

The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed 33 lives and 1,002 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the overall number of deaths and infections in the country is 131,639 and 6,195,403, respectively.

A total of 6,039,171 people have recovered from the virus or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,676 remained in intensive care units, it added.

By Saturday, nearly 60 million Iranians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 51,962,498 receiving two shots and 7,887,288 receiving three.

Iran reported its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Dec. 19. According to the latest data released on Wednesday, 43 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected throughout the country.