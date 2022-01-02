IRGC says 6 armed bandits killed in southeast Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that its forces have killed six armed bandits in the southeastern part of the country.

The public relations of the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force announced in a statement that the base’s soldiers managed to detect the hideout of a number of notorious armed bandits in Kurin District of Sistan and Baluchestan Province through close monitoring and complicated intelligence operations.

During the operation, one bandit named Gholam Shahbakhsh as well as five other armed thugs were killed and their hideout was destroyed, while the IRGC forces lost three of its servicemen, said the statement.

The IRGC did not mention the time of the operation.

Iranian forces frequently engage in clashes with thugs and terrorists near the country’s western and eastern borders.