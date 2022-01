Israel on Saturday reported 5,466 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,389,247, the state’s Health Ministry said.

The new daily figure is the highest registered in Israel since Sept. 23, the ministry added.

The number of death cases from the COVID-19 rose to 8,244, with one new fatality, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 93 to 101.

The number of active cases increased to 29,959, the highest since Oct. 9.